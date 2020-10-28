Magic Goes Wrong Returns to the West End for Holiday Season

Magic is coming back to the West End! Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong is returning to the London stage for an eight-week run at the Vaudeville Theatre beginning on December 10. Directed by Adam Meggido and co-created by Mischief Theatre and magic legends Penn & Teller, Magic Goes Wrong will run through January 31, 2021.

Leading the cast will be Bryony Corrigan as Spitzmaus, Roxy Faridany as Eugenia, Dave Hearn as The Blade, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Henry Shields as Sophisticato, Jonathan Sayer as Mickey and Nancy Zamit as Bär. The show follows a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target.

Audience capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.