Ain't Too Proud Stars Reunite for Powerful 'I'm Losing You' Music Video

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 29, 2020
James Harkness, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, Jawan M. Jackson & Jelani Remy

Ain't Too Proud's Classic Five stars—James Harkness as Paul Williams, Nik Walker as Otis Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks—have reunited. Produced by Ain’t Too Proud’s music director and arranger Kenny Seymour, the video was shot and assembled virtually, with musicians and performers recording their own sections in isolation. The stars leading men and orchestra members perform "I'm Losing You," urging viewers to vote and support Black Lives Matter. Watch the moving rendition below!

James Harkness

Jawan M. Jackson

Matt Manuel

Jelani Remy

Nik Walker
