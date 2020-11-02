Shakespeare and Dessert! Learn About Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table on Broadway Profiles

The November episode of the series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, which is airing throughout the country this month, includes an interview with Victoria Rae Sook, co-director and founder of Food of Love Productions, which has previously created Midsummer: A Banquet and Shake and Bake: Love's Labour's Lost. The organization has partnered with Evolving Door Theatre Company as well as Cory Anderson of Baby Deer Bakery to create a Shakespearean theater experience at home: Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table. The virtual production takes place on November 13 and 14.

"We are benefiting the food banks of New York City. A portion of every single ticket gets donated to the food bank. There are options to feed someone for a week or feed a family for a week," Sook said. "We send you an immersive box—just like if you were coming to our show—we feed you throughout the show and then you have the opportunity to feed someone in need." Fadal also spoke with some of the show's stars Miguel Perez, Shaun J. Brown and Emily Carding. Watch the interview below, head here for tickets to Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table, and be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles on your local TV station. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated theater news program.