Watch Broadway's André De Shields & Garth Kravits Team Up to Perform 'A Change Is Gonna Come'

by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 3, 2020
It's always a gift to experience the vocal stylings of André De Shields! The Hadestown Tony winner and Broadway's Garth Kravits, who together form the duo Yin & Yang, have joined forces for a rendition of Sam Cooke's civil rights anthem "A Change Is Gonna Come." In addition to Hadestown, De Shields was nominated for Tony Awards for The Full Monty and Play On!, while Kravits is known for his numerous stage and screen credits, including Broadway's Gettin' the Band Back Together and The Drowsy Chaperone. Accompanied by Steven Cuevas on piano, the performers offer a fresh spin on the classic tune. Check it out below!

