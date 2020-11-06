Twiggy, Michael Ball & More to Take Part in Virtual Pet Adoption Event West End Woofs

A slew of U.K. stage and screen stars have signed on to appear on the inaugural West End Woofs virtual event, the U.K. installment of Broadway Barks hosted by Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige. The livestream will take place on Broadway.com and our YouTube channel on November 9 at 7PM GMT (2PM ET) and feature shelters with adorable dogs and cats looking for their forever homes.

Set to appear with Peters and Paige are (in alphabetical order) Michael Ball, John Barrowman, Tracie Bennett, James Dreyfus, Kerry Ellis, Maria Friedman, Alexander Hanson, Ruthie Henshall, Craig Revel Horwood, Bonnie Langford, Robert Lindsay, Matt Lucas, Lulu, Clarke Peters, Charlie Stemp, Six Queens Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson and Renee Lamb, Twiggy, Michael Xavier and many more!

Viewers will get to hear stars share personal stories about the power of pet adoption, how they got started in the business, and why they love West End Woofs.

The spotlight will be on pets from participating shelters, including Staffie & Stray Rescue, Forever Hounds and Leicester Animal Aid, to name a few. They are hoping to bring love and happiness, not only to the rescues, but to the loving families ready to welcome them home.

Learn more about West End Woofs here.