Bernadette Peters & Elaine Paige to Host Virtual Adoption Event West End Woofs

Two theater royals are teaming up for a great cause! Bernadette Peters, who co-founded the starry annual adoption event Broadway Barks, is now helping to launch the first ever U.K. installment entitled West End Woofs. The virtual event will be co-hosted by Elaine Paige and feature a slew of beloved West End performers to be announced as well as adorable dogs and cats looking for their forever homes. The livestream will take place on Broadway.com on November 9 at 7PM GMT (3PM ET).

The spotlight will be on pets from participating shelters, including Staffie & Stray Rescue, Forever Hounds and Leicester Animal Aid, to name a few. They are hoping to bring love and happiness, not only to the rescues, but to the loving families ready to welcome them home.

“I’m thrilled to be co-hosting West End Woofs with my pal Bernadette," Paige said in a statement. "I’m hoping it will become as popular and as successful as it’s been in the U.S. over the past 22 years. As we all continue to deal with this dreadful pandemic, we’re turning more and more to our four-legged friends for companionship. It would be fantastic if we can help as many dogs and cats in the shelters find a safe and secure home.”

Peters founded Broadway Barks with her friend, the late Mary Tyler Moore in 1998. In its 22 years, it has become New York City's premiere animal adoption event, featuring more than 2,000 cats and dogs. Approximately 85 percent of these animals have successfully found their forever homes at Broadway Barks. A regular staple in the Shubert Alley, this year marked the first time the event went online as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Produced with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway.com, Broadway Barks Across America featured appearances from stars like Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, Audra McDonald, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Adrienne Warren and many more.

Learn more about West End Woofs here.