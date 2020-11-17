The Roundabout Theatre Company Shifts Dates for Caroline, or Change, 1776 & More

The Roundabout Theatre Company has shared updates to its previously announced season. Both Caroline, or Change, starring Sharon D. Clarke and directed by Michael Longhurst, and Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind, directed Charles Randolph-Wright, will now play Broadway in the fall of 2021. Meanwhile, the Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus-helmed 1776 revival is set to run on Broadway in the spring of 2022. Dates will be announced later.

The Roundabout has also announced that two previously scheduled spring off-Broadway productions, Exception to the Rule and …what the end will be, originally slated to kick off on April 30 and June 11, respectively, will now open in fall 2021. The previously announced productions of Birthday Candles, The Wanderers and English will proceed at future dates to be determined.

“While we are disappointed to put the shows off again, we're busy filling the expanded gap in time by providing arts education for NYC students and teachers and increasing our efforts to find opportunities for artists through our myriad off-stage programs," said Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes in a statement. “I’d like to thank all our artists whose work was sidelined in March 2020 for their patience and understanding.”

In terms of arts education opportunities, Roundabout TheatreLab, a virtual program of interactive workshops designed to connect audiences interested in exploring theatrical writing and directing with Roundabout artists, will launch its second session in February 2021. The organization has also partnered with the Department of Education to offer remote theater learning opportunities for 1,800 public schools in New York City. In addition, plans are underway for a digital festival dedicated as a space for artists with disabilities.