Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Jagged Little Pill with New Book from Alanis Morissette & More

Jagged Little Pill fans oughta add this book to their wishlists! Grand Central Publishing has released a book chronicling the Tony-nominated musical's journey to Broadway. With behind-the-scenes photos and stories from Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody and the cast, Jagged Little Pill: You Live, You Learn is now available.

The book also includes the libretto, fully annotated, as well as a retrospective look at Morissette’s artistic influences and the significance of the original album within the cultural context of the 1990s.

Featuring a book by Cody with additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

Jagged Little Pill received a whopping 15 2020 Tony nominations, including a nod for Best Musical as well as nods for Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill and more.