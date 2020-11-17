Odds & Ends: John Benjamin Hickey Lands Recurring Role on HBO Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

John Benjamin Hickey Joins In Treatment HBO Series

John Benjamin Hickey, the Tony winning star who was just nominated again for his performance in The Inheritance, has joined HBO's In Treatment. According to Deadline, the series ended its three-season run in 2010 and is returning for a fourth season as a reimagined half-hour series. This reimagining stars Uzo Aduba as the empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor. Hickey will play Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison. The show is in pre-production under COVID-19 guidelines. Look for it in 2021 on HBO and HBO Max.

Hear Andrew Lincoln Talk About A Christmas Carol

As previously announced, The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln is set to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Jack Thorne's adaptation of A Christmas Carol in London. The production is part of the Old Vic: In Camera initiative. It will play a live, full-scale production to an empty theater from December 12-24 and be streamed online. "I've become a complete fan boy for this production," Lincoln said. Watch the video below!

Lynn Kellogg Dies at Age 77

Lynn Kellogg, who originated the role of Sheila in the the original Broadway production of Hair in 1968, has died at the age of 77. Deadline reports that she had non-terminal leukemia complicated by COVID-19. Her onscreen appearances included the daytime series The Edge of Night, The Beverly Hillbillies, It Takes a Thief and Mission: Impossible. She developed the Sunday morning series Animals, Animals, Animals, starring Hal Linden, which won a Peabody Award and a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Informational Series.