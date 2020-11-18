Tina Fey to Host Starry One Night Only: The Best of Broadway on NBC

Tony-nominated Mean Girls scribe Tina Fey is set to host One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, a two-hour event scheduled to air on December 10 at 8PM ET on NBC. The special is a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and NBC Universal is also making a donation to the organization. Those interested in contributing can head here.

The evening will include performances from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent and an appearance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The night will also showcase sneak peeks of shows aiming to play Broadway in 2021.

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway will also feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle and appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

“I'm so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares and to watch these mega-talented people do what they do best,” Fey said in a statement. Fey garnered a 2018 Tony nomination for adapting her 2004 movie Mean Girls for the stage. The musical was running at the August Wilson Theatre at the time of the Broadway shutdown. As previpously reported, Fey has also created the forthcoming comedy series Girls5eva, which will star Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles.

The One Night Only: The Best of Broadway telecast is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.