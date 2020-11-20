Sponsored
Watch the Sultry Music Video for 'Go Slow' from Laura Benanti's New Album

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 20, 2020
Laura Benanti
(Photo: Stephanie Pfriender Stylander)

Laura Benanti's self-titled album, which was released on October 23, is full of reimagined standards like "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk," "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?", "The Boy From...," "The Party's Over" and more. The Tony winner has released a stunning new music video to accompany the track "Go Slow." "It was an honor to take on this iconic song with this remarkable group of musicians. The arrangement by Gil Goldstein is so lush and Matt Pierson’s production is sensitive and musical," Benanti said in a statement. "Our director Stephanie Stylander and I wanted the video to evoke a woman languishing in her memories, a woman who has unapologetically lived her life and reminds us of the beauty of women at any age." Enjoy the video below, and listen to Laura Benanti in full here.

