Giving Thanks: LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding on Confidence and Black Theatre United

Broadway.com recently presented the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, the annual event that shines a spotlight on the importance of arts education in the public school system. Hosted by Broadway’s Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma!), the virtual gala featured stories and songs from an array of Broadway performers, who honored inspiring teachers from their past and reflected on the state of theater and education in 2020.

In this clip from the show, Tony winner LaChanze and her daughter, freshly minted Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding talk to Hutchings about the importance of arts education. "Art has given me a lot more confidence," Gooding said. "Me speaking truthfully on my beliefs and speaking with conviction is something I dont think I'd be able to do properly without the arts education I had." LaChanze also discusses co-founding Black Theatre United with Audra McDonald and the "value of diversifying [theater] arenas for Black artists."

To honor the legacy of the great American playwright, Arthur Miller, and his New York City public school education, the Arthur Miller Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality theater education to public school students by supporting public school theater teachers. To watch more of the 2020 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, or to donate, please visit http://www.amfhonorsorg.