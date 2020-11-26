See Broadway Favorites Have a Zoom-Style Thanksgiving Celebration

Thanksgiving may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you still can't celebrate with loved ones! See how some Broadway characters are being safe and eating their feasts over Zoom. Look closely to see Evan Hansen, the Schuyler sisters, Elphaba and Glinda, Tina Turner, Jagged Little Pill's Healy family, Satine and Christian, The Temptations, the Phantom and Christine, the Six queens, The Plastics, Hadestown's Eurydice and Orpheus and Nala and Simba dig in. Broadway faves are still out there this holiday season, even if masks cover them up a bit! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!