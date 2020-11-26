Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Broadway Favorites Have a Zoom-Style Thanksgiving Celebration

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 26, 2020
Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com

Thanksgiving may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you still can't celebrate with loved ones! See how some Broadway characters are being safe and eating their feasts over Zoom. Look closely to see Evan Hansen, the Schuyler sisters, Elphaba and Glinda, Tina Turner, Jagged Little Pill's Healy family, Satine and Christian, The Temptations, the Phantom and Christine, the Six queens, The Plastics, Hadestown's Eurydice and Orpheus and Nala and Simba dig in. Broadway faves are still out there this holiday season, even if masks cover them up a bit! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away Set for CBS Thanksgiving Day Special & More
  2. Jagged Little Pill, American Utopia, Soft Power & More Earn Grammy Nominations
  3. Tina Fey to Host Starry One Night Only: The Best of Broadway on NBC
Back to Top