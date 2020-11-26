Unruly Hearts, Unite! Watch The Prom's Dazzling New Trailer

It's time to dance because The Prom just released a new trailer prior to its Netflix release on December 11. The star-studded cast features Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Nicole Kidman as Angie, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Kerry Washington as Ms. Greene and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma. This fresh trailer gives audiences a taste of fan-favorite songs as well as an emotional introduction to the origin of "Unruly Heart." With direction by Ryan Murphy, a screenplay by Broadway's Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar and Beguelin, this movie musical is sure to put some extra zazz in your step. Check out the new trailer below!