Olivier Winner Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath to Star in Filmed Romeo & Juliet

Recent Dear Evan Hansen Olivier winner Sam Tutty is set to star as Romeo in the upcoming film adaptation of Romeo & Juliet. Newcomer Emily Redpath will co-star as Juliet with Nick Evans directing. A release date for the filmed theater production will be announced later.

“During a time when it has not been possible to produce shows in venues, this first of its kind production uses ground-breaking technology to film a high production value theatrical performance without the cast and creative team ever stepping foot inside a theater," said producers Ryan Metcalfe and Simon Gordon in a statement. "We are excited about the future of this technology and the creative possibilities it presents. Our production of Romeo & Juliet was born out of a love for theater. This unique, modern day retelling will be available in 2021, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The production also features Grammy nominee Brandon Bassir as Mercutio. Daniel Bowerbank, Jonny Labey, Sylvester Akinrolabu, Helen Anker, Mark Ozall, Lucy Tregear, Vinta Morgan, Jessica Murrain, Timmy Driscoll, Tats Nyazika, Iskandar Eton and Ollie Tennant will also appear.

Romeo & juliet will have assistant direction by Gwenan Bain, editing by Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jim Arnold.