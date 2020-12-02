Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher Ties in the Knot in Magical Disney Wedding

Words fail! Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher married his longtime partner Ellie Woods during an intimate ceremony after-hours at Disney World on November 21. The couple got engaged in May 2019 and planned to marry earlier this year in Hawaii. Due to the global pandemic, they had a small gathering of close family and friends.

"It was much smaller than we originally planned," Woods told People. "It ended up exactly what it was supposed to be. It was so romantic, sweet and beautiful." Forgoing a classic reception celebration to keep everyone safe, the couple instead shared their first dance and cut their cake before driving off in vintage car down Disney's Main Street. Fisher's rendition of "Happily Ever After," which he recorded for the Magic Kingdom Park, played in the background.

Prior to donning Evan Hansen's blue polo, Fisher made his Broadway debut in Hamilton. His musical screen credits include Rent Live, Grease Live! and Teen Beach Movie. He has also been seen in To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2 and Work It. Fisher is set to star in an upcoming Alice in Wonderland movie musical. Woods is a clinical nutritionist.