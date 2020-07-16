Odds & Ends: See Jordan Fisher & Sabrina Carpenter Join Forces for Work It & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jordan Fisher & Sabrina Carpenter Star in New Netflix Film

Broadway star and Dancing with the Stars winner Jordan Fisher is teaching Sabrina Carpenter some moves! Carpenter, who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls days before the Broadway shutdown, stars in the new Netflix film Work It, which will be available on the streaming service on August 7. She plays Quinn Ackerman, whose admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition. Despite her rookie skills, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in her school. Fisher plays the team's choreographer and Carpenter's love interest. Check out the trailer below!

Howard Ashman Documentary Howard Heading to Disney+

Howard, the 2018 documentary about legendary lyricist Howard Ashman, will arrive in Disney+ on August 7. The film chronicles his work on Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid as well as the creation of Little Shop of Horrors with his collaborator Alan Menken. Spanning from his childhood in Baltimore to his formative years in New York and his death from AIDS, Howard goes in-depth to explore Ashman's musical journey and legacy. Watch the trailer below!

Mandy Gonzalez's Fearless Set for April 2021 Release

Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez has a book in the works. Inspired by #FearlessSquad, her social media movement for inclusiveness and belonging, her young adult novel Fearless is set to come out on April 6, 2021. The book centers on 12-year-old Monica Garcia, who has been cast to star in a Broadway musical adaptation of The Goonies at the cursed Ethel Merman Theatre. Part ghost story, part tale of the power of community, this is a book that should be on the reading list of all the young theater lovers in your life. Get info and check out the cover art here.

Ida Girls London Perform Les Miz Song for Charity

London’s classical-crossover girl group, Ida Girls London, which includes Georgi Mottram, Wendy Carr, Jasmine Faulkner and Sarah Vaughan, is releasing their amazing rendition of "Stars" from Les Misérables. All proceeds from downloads of the single on iTunes will go to Help Musicians, a charity in the United Kingdom that supports professional musicians of all genres and at all stages of their career. Watch the performance below, and contribute to the cause here!

Stream Camille A. Brown's City of Rain Ballet

Fans of Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown can view her powerful ballet City of Rain, which honors a close friend who died due to an illness that paralyzed him from the waist down, on the streaming series Ailey All Access, Alvin Ailey's digital platform. The online service features free performance broadcasts, Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes, original short films created by the Ailey dancers and other especially created content. Weekly performance broadcasts air on Thursdays at 7PM ET and are available online for one week. City of Rain will air beginning on July 16 and is dedicated to Greg "Blyes" Boomer. The work, which includes 10 dancers, is set to an original composition by Jonathan Melville Pratt entitled “Two Way Dream.”

Raúl Esparza & More Celebrate New Theresa Rebeck Play Collection

Theresa Rebeck’s newest collection of plays, Theresa Rebeck: Complete Plays Volume 5, is now available. The anthology includes her plays Seared, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Downstairs, The Way of the World, Poor Behavior, Fool and The Nest. In honor of the release, Broadway faves Raúl Esparza, Janet McTeer, Katie Finneran, Kristine Nielson, Julie White and more shared kind words about the playwright and her work. Watch below, and get your hands on the anthology here!