Alan Menken, Glenn Slater & James Graham Team Up for West End-Bound Animal Farm Musical

Award-winning composer Alan Menken is teaming up with lyricist Glenn Slater and scribe James Graham for a musical version of George Orwell's allegorical tale Animal Farm. The production is aiming for a spring 2021 workshop ahead of a West End bow, according to The Daily Mail. A director has yet to be announced.

First published in 1945, Orwell's biting satire tells the story of the uprising of the animals of Manor Farm against Farmer Jones with the hope of creating a society where animals can be equal, free and happy. The first stage adaptation of the novel arrived at London's National Theatre in 1984.

In terms of staging the show with animals, lead producer Adam Spiegel (also known as Spike Jonze) has declared that the production would not feature puppets.



Menken and Slater have collaborated on Broadway's A Bronx Tale, Leap of Faith, Sister Act and The Little Mermaid. As previously announced, they have also created the music for the the upcoming animated movie musical Spellbound. Graham won a 2018 Olivier Award for penning Labour of Love. He garnered a 2019 Tony Award nomination for Ink.

As previously reported, writer and director Robert Icke, whose stage adaptation of George Orwell's 1984 played Broadway and in London, has also created a theatrical take on Orwell's novel. A U.K. tour helmed by Icke is scheduled to kick off in 2022.