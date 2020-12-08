Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Matthew Morrison Share the 'Gift' of Playing The Grinch on Broadway Profiles

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 8, 2020
Denis O’Hare, Matthew Morrison & Booboo Stewart in "Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical"
(Photo: David Cotter/NBC)

The December episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is sure to get audiences in the holiday spirit. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest installment includes an interview with Matthew Morrison, who is set to play the title role in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, premiering on December 9 on NBC. "I've been so hungry to perform for seven months now," Morrison said. "This show has been really just an amazing gift for me." The actor talked about the COVID-19 safety precautions that were implemented into the filming process. Enjoy the segment below and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program.

View Comments

Star Files

Matthew Morrison

Articles Trending Now

  1. Odds & Ends: Raúl Esparza to Return to Law & Order: SVU & More
  2. In the Heights Movie Will Debut Both on HBO Max and in Theaters
  3. Christian Borle and Michael Potts Join Prodigal Son TV Series
Back to Top