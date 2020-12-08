Watch Matthew Morrison Share the 'Gift' of Playing The Grinch on Broadway Profiles

The December episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is sure to get audiences in the holiday spirit. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest installment includes an interview with Matthew Morrison, who is set to play the title role in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, premiering on December 9 on NBC. "I've been so hungry to perform for seven months now," Morrison said. "This show has been really just an amazing gift for me." The actor talked about the COVID-19 safety precautions that were implemented into the filming process. Enjoy the segment below and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program.