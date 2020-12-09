Watch Samantha Barks, Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace & More Sing Out on Royal Variety Performance

London's annual Royal Variety Performance aired on December 8 and featured many stage favorites at the historic Blackpool Opera House. Since 1912 the event has been attended by the queen and other royalty, but this year's performers were instead watched by a virtual audience. Below, you can watch Samantha Barks belt out "Let It Go" from Frozen, which she will headline as Elsa when it begins performances in April 2021. Also, see Marisha Wallace sing "Tomorrow" from Annie and Michael Ball perform "You'll Never Walk Alone," featuring the National Health Service (NHS) choir and Captain Sir Thomas Moore, a former British Army officer who helped raise over £33M for NHS charities this year. Plus, take a look at the all performers, including Gary Barlow, former Spice Girl Mel C and two-time Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith come together for a rousing performance of "Lean On Me." Watch all the clips below to feel like you were in the room where it happened!