Watch Lea Salonga, LaChanze & More Offer a Beautiful Rendition of 'The Human Heart'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 22, 2020
LaChanze, Mandy Gonzalez, Hailey Kilgore, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lea Salonga & Andréa Burns

Six Broadway stars—Andréa Burns, Mandy Gonzalez, Hailey Kilgore, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles and Lea Salonga—joined forces for a gorgeous performance of "The Human Heart" from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island. The video originally premiered at The Actors Fund Virtual Gala on November 2. LaChanze originated the role of Ti Moune in the musical in 1990, while Kilgore and Salonga starred in the 2018 Tony-winning revival. Watch the performance in below, and consider donating to The Actors Fund.

