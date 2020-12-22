See Marty Thomas, Marissa Rosen & More Stage Favorites Give 'Hard Candy Christmas' a Zoom-Style Cover

'Tis the season for holiday music and this fresh cover of "Hard Candy Christmas" from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is sure to be on repeat. Although this time of year may look a little different, it didn't stop Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen from connecting with their Broadway friends for a fun Zoom-style take on the tune from their recently-released The Award Winning Holiday Album. Check out the video below to hear Melinda Doolittle, Rachel Potter, Jessica Vosk, Diana DeGarmo, Christina Bianco, and Alysha Umphress (along with pianist Yasuhiko Fukuoka and cellist Julie Danielson) sing out together.