Watch Blair Underwood, Ariana DeBose & More Stars on the Latest Episode of Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a sneak peek at the newest installment of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest episode will air in New York City on January 3 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this month:

Blair Underwood has taken on starring roles on both the screen and the stage. Fadal sits down with him to discuss his new role in Showtime’s Your Honor , his Tony nomination for A Soldier’s Play, and how he is giving back to the theater community.

, his Tony nomination for and how he is giving back to the theater community. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom , now on Netflix, is the film adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play and is the late, great Chadwick Boseman’s final performance.

, now on Netflix, is the film adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play and is the late, great Chadwick Boseman’s final performance. Netflix’s The Prom features Tony nominee Ariana Debose ina pivotal role. She tells Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about being on Broadway in Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and what it was like starring alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington in the new movie musical.

features Tony nominee Ariana Debose ina pivotal role. She tells Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about being on Broadway in and and what it was like starring alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington in the new movie musical. We catch up with Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher. Since the shutdown, she has written and recorded 13 original songs and has even created a music video. Plus, she gives an exclusive acoustic performance.

Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher. Since the shutdown, she has written and recorded 13 original songs and has even created a music video. Plus, she gives an exclusive acoustic performance. Derek DelGaudio boggled audiences’ minds in In and Of Itself off-Broadway. Now, the hit Broadway show is coming to Hulu.

off-Broadway. Now, the hit Broadway show is coming to Hulu. Jeremy Pope is this week’s Fresh Face. We talked to him about his amazing Broadway debut and his history-making Tony nominations.

Some of our favorite Broadway stars reveal their New Year’s resolutions as we head into 2021.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the full episode below!