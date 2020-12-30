Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Blair Underwood, Ariana DeBose & More Stars on the Latest Episode of Broadway Profiles

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 30, 2020
Tamsen Fadal & Blair Underwood

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a sneak peek at the newest installment of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest episode will air in New York City on January 3 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this month:

  • Blair Underwood has taken on starring roles on both the screen and the stage. Fadal sits down with him to discuss his new role in Showtime’s Your Honor, his Tony nomination for A Soldier’s Play, and how he is giving back to the theater community.
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, now on Netflix, is the film adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play and is the late, great Chadwick Boseman’s final performance. 
  • Netflix’s The Prom features Tony nominee Ariana Debose ina pivotal role. She tells Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about being on Broadway in Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and what it was like starring alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington in the new movie musical.
  • We catch up with Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher. Since the shutdown, she has written and recorded 13 original songs and has even created a music video. Plus, she gives an exclusive acoustic performance.
  • Derek DelGaudio boggled audiences’ minds in In and Of Itself off-Broadway. Now, the hit Broadway show is coming to Hulu.
  • Jeremy Pope is this week’s Fresh Face. We talked to him about his amazing Broadway debut and his history-making Tony nominations.
  • Some of our favorite Broadway stars reveal their New Year’s resolutions as we head into 2021.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the full episode below!

 
View Comments

Star Files

Ariana DeBose

Kathryn Gallagher

Jeremy Pope

Blair Underwood
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Rebecca Luker, Golden-Voiced Tony Nominee of Show Boat, The Music Man & More, Dies at 59
  2. Watch Lea Salonga, LaChanze & More Offer a Beautiful Rendition of 'The Human Heart'
  3. Laura Benanti on Turning Pandemic Panic into Productivity with Homeschool Musical and More on Show People
Back to Top