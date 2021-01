Are your eyes playing tricks on you, or are you simply watching the just-released trailer of Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself? The filmed version of DelGaudio's spellbinding show will premiere on Hulu on January 22. In & Of Itself explores the illusion of self-identity as it weaves memories and secrets of the past, present and future. Get a sneak peek at the thrilling show, which made its New York stage premiere in 2017, by watching the trailer below!