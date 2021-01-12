Tony Winner Donna Murphy Joins HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot

School is now in session for Donna Murphy! According to OK!, the two-time Tony winner is set to appear in HBO Max's upcoming Gossip Girl reboot. Murphy will play the headmistress at one of schools in the show. The 12-episode first season is set to premiere in 2021 and serves as a sequel to the original series, which aired on The CW from 2009-2012. This spinoff is created by Joshua Safran, who also served as an executive producer for the original.

Murphy joins a previously announced cast featuring Tony winner Laura Benanti as well as Broadway alums Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson and Jason Gotay. Thomas Doherty, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind and Johnathan Fernandez also star.

Murphy won Tony Awards for her turns in Passion and The King and I. She also garnered Tony nominations for Wonderful Town, Lovemusik, and The People in the Picture. Murphy most recently appeared as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!. She has been seen on screen in Center Stage, Power, Spider-Man 2, Doubt and more. She is also known for voicing the role of Mother Gothel in Disney's Tangled.

The reboot picks up a decade after the original Gossip Girl, following "a new generation of New York private-school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl." The series addresses just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.