Assassins Stars Adam Chanler-Berat & Tavi Gevinson Will Re-Team for Gossip Girl Reboot

Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson, the stage talents who will soon co-star off-Broadway in Classic Stage Company's revival of Assassins, will also share the screen in HBO Max's update to the CW series Gossip Girl, according to Deadline.

Chanler-Berat, who is set to play John Hinckley Jr. alongside Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme in Assassins, will be joined in the 10-episode series by fellow stage star Jason Gotay, who will soon appear off-Broadway in Between the Lines. Character details for the HBO Max series are being kept under wraps.

The reboot will pick up a decade after the original Gossip Girl, following "a new generation of New York private-school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

Rounding out the series cast will be Thomas Doherty, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind and Johnathan Fernandez.