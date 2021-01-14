Broadway's Katie Rose Clarke Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulotions are in order! Katie Rose Clarke, who has wowed Broadway audiences in Wicked and more, and her husband Christopher Alan Rogers have a new addition to their family. The couple posted the news on Instagram that Jack Hardin Rogers was born on January 8, 2021.

The pair, who married in 2012, welcomed their daughter Eleanor Rose Rogers on June 18, 2018.

In addition to Wicked, Clarke has been seen on Broadway in Miss Saigon, Allegiance and The Light in the Piazza. She also appeared in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at San Diego's Old Globe in 2018.