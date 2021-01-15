Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Offers Hope and Gratitude with New Video

In the 10 months since Broadway went dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theatermakers have found new ways to bring the magic of Broadway into our homes. In this just-released video, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit that gives lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance those in need, highlights several benefits that have taken place with the uplifting message that when theaters went dark, audiences became their light. Watch the full video below to see moments from this year's events, including Broadway.com's starry reading of Lips Together, Teeth Apart, which raised over $75,000.