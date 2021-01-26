Paying Tribute to Rebecca Luker on Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal pays tribute to Rebecca Luker, the celebrated Broadway soprano who passed away on December 23. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek discusses the three-time Tony nominee's memorable career and shares words from her husband, Broadway's Danny Burstein: "Her heart shined out of her like a beacon. She literally had a glow around her. People called me 'Mr. Luker' all the time, and I loved it." Watch the tribute below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.