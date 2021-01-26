Sponsored
Paying Tribute to Rebecca Luker on Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 26, 2021
Rebecca Luker
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal pays tribute to Rebecca Luker, the celebrated Broadway soprano who passed away on December 23. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek discusses the three-time Tony nominee's memorable career and shares words from her husband, Broadway's Danny Burstein: "Her heart shined out of her like a beacon. She literally had a glow around her. People called me 'Mr. Luker' all the time, and I loved it." Watch the tribute below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

