Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Black History Month: Girl From the North Country's Kimber Elayne Sprawl Honors Noah J. Ricketts

Black History Month 2021
by Caitlin Moynihan • Feb 1, 2021
Kimber Elayne Sprawl & Noah J. Ricketts
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com; Graphic by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

In honor of Black History Month, Broadway.com is once again inviting Broadway artists to celebrate the Black theatermakers who inspire them. Stars are taking this chance to honor their friends, mentors, co-stars and idols for this year's edition. Continue reading to learn about this lovely friendship.

Kimber Elayne Sprawl was playing to audiences at the Belasco Theatre as Marianne Laine in Girl From the North Country, which officially opened on Broadway just six days before the shutdown. Sprawl made her Broadway debut in Beautiful, which is where she met today's honoree; Noah J. Ricketts.

Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff in Frozen
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

After making his Broadway debut alongside Sprawl in Beautiful, Ricketts became an ensemble member and understudy in Frozen. In February 2019, he took over the role of Kristoff from original cast member Jelani Alladin and performed in the show until its closing

Sprawl on Ricketts: "The artist I would like to acknowledge is my best friend Noah J. Ricketts. During 2020, Noah stepped into his power and reclaimed his artistry and purpose in a way that was so compelling and brave. He created a lot of art that he's going to be very proud of for years to come. It was so inspiring to watch. He always inspires me, but this past year especially. I want to lift him up as the beautiful, strong, Black man he is. I love you, Noah! Black people—you are strong, you are capable, and I am so proud to be a descendant of such mighty people. I'm so proud to be a Black woman."

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen Movie Finds Its Release Date
  2. Cicely Tyson, Towering Award-Winning Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 96
  3. Tony Awards Date Will Be Based on Broadway Reopening; Voting to Begin in March
Back to Top