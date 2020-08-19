Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani Set for Dear Evan Hansen Movie

Today's going to be a good day because there's new casting for the previously announced Dear Evan Hansen movie. Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani will join the cast and play Connor Murphy and Jared Kleinman, respectively, according to Deadline.

Ryan, most recently appeared on Broadway in Girl From the North Country. He made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen as an understudy for Evan Hansen, Jared Kleinman and Connor Murphy. He can also be seen on screen in Little Voice. Dodani is known for his turn as Zahid on Netflix's Atypical. His other screen credits include Trinkets, Murphy Brown, Escape Room and more.

Tony winners Pasek and Paul sold the musical's rights to Universal Pictures with Marc Platt and Adam Siegel producing through Marc Platt Productions. Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning book writer Steven Levenson is writing the script for the movie and is executive producing alongside Pasek and Paul. Stephen Chbosky, known for his screenplays for the movie musicals Rent and Beauty and the Beast, is set to direct.

They join the recently announced Amandla Stenberg who will play Alana Beck in the film. As previously reported, Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt has said he would "love to" reprise the title role in the movie. Kaitlyn Dever, who starred alongside Beanie Feldstein in the 2019 comedy Booksmart and earned a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for Netflix's Unbelievable, is being considered for the role of Zoe Murphy, the role originated by Laura Dreyfuss on Broadway.

Complete casting, as well as a production timeline for the movie, will be announced later.