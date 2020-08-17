Amandla Stenberg Tapped for Dear Evan Hansen Movie

Amandla Stenberg has joined the previously announced Dear Evan Hansen film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will play the role of Alana Beck, originated by Kristolyn Lloyd on Broadway. The role has been expanded for the film, with Stenberg singing a new original song, which she is writing in collaboration with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Stenberg's screen credits include Where Hands Touch, The Hate U Give, Everything, Everything, As You Are, Mr. Robinson, The Hunger Games and more.

Tony winners Pasek and Paul sold the musical's rights to Universal Pictures with Marc Platt and Adam Siegel producing through Marc Platt Productions. Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning book writer Steven Levenson is set to write the script for the movie and executive produce alongside Pasek and Paul. Stephen Chbosky, known for his screenplays for the movie musicals Rent and Beauty and the Beast to life, will direct.

As previously reported, Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt has revealed he would "love to" reprise the title role in the Universal Pictures film. As previously announced, Kaitlyn Dever, who landed laughs alongside Beanie Feldstein in the 2019 comedy Booksmart and earned a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for starring in Netflix's Unbelievable, is being considered for the role of Zoe Murphy, the role originated by Laura Dreyfuss on Broadway.

Complete casting, as well as a production timeline for the movie, will be announced later.