Ethan Hawke on Prepping a Zoom Production of Waiting for Godot with John Leguizamo & More

Tony and Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke has kept busy in quarantine. Not only is he releasing A Bright Ray of Darkness, a new novel which tells the story of a young man making his Broadway debut as his marriage implodes, he's also finding ways to perform. Hawke revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he's working with fellow stage and screen star John Leguizamo on a Zoom production of Samuel Becket's Waiting for Godot. The two, along with Tariq Trotter from The Roots, Wallace Shawn and Drake Bradshaw, meet a couple times a week to rehearse the play for an upcoming livestream. "We're going to record live, it's not just a reading," Hawke said. "We're really trying to perform it and explore the material." With a performance date to be announced, this production of Waiting for Godot will benefit of The New Group. Watch the interview below to see why performing virtually is one of the most interesting experiences Hawke has ever had.