In the Heights Director Jon M. Chu Tapped to Helm Wicked Movie

Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights film director Jon M. Chu has been tapped to helm the film version of the smash-hit Broadway musical Wicked. As previously reported, Stephen Daldry, who had long been on board for the film, will no longer direct due to scheduling conflicts.

As previously announced, the movie was taken off of Universal’s release schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a new release date has yet to be determined. Stephen Schwartz has revealed the movie will contain at least three new numbers. The composer also plans to incorporate at least one song cut from the Broadway show into the film adaptation. Both Schwartz and the show's librettist Winnie Holzman are collaborating on the screenplay. No word yet on casting.

Wicked was playing at the Gershwin Theatre at the time of the Broadway shutdown. It celebrated its 16th anniversary in 2019.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good. The show follows the tale of green-skinned Elphaba through the life-changing events that eventually label her “wicked.” Wicked is a tale about love, friendship and trust that reveals there are two sides to every story. The Grammy-winning score by Schwartz features the songs “The Wizard and I,” “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.”