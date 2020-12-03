In the Heights Movie Will Debut Both on HBO Max and in Theaters

It won't be long now! Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights film will now be available to stream on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters. After pushing back its original premiere date due to the pandemic, the movie is now set to premiere on June 18, 2021. According to Variety, In the Heights will be available to HBO Max subscribers for 31 days before only playing in theaters.

Warner Brothers also announced that its entire 2021 lineup, including Denzel Washington’s thriller The Little Things, The Matrix 4 and Dune, will be released the same way.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

Jon M. Chu directed the film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical, which stars Anthony Ramos in central role of Usnavi and original cast member Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated turn as Abuela Claudia.

To help pass the time, be sure to read up on what happened when we partied with the movie's cast and creative team, and watch the trailer below.