Watch Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan & More Perform an Epic Musical Number from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

A movie musical from the creators of Bridesmaids? Jamie Dornan singing? Sign us up! The new film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which comes out on February 12, follows two lifelong friends who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time—ever! Bridesmaids masterminds and besties Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo play Star and Barb, respectively, whole Dornan plays Edgar Pagét. Get an exclusive first look at the musical number, "Palm Vista Hotel," from the hilarious movie below. Wiig and Mumolo wrote the lyrics and composed the song along with Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau. Watch the clip below, and see where to watch the full movie here.