Get Ready for an Inside Look at Ain't Too Proud on the Latest Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight

The latest edition of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight Series, a special digital-only series that features nationally touring theatrical productions, has arrived! The latest episode, which takes a look at Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, premieres on BroadwayProfiles.com on February 16. Last month's inaugural episode took a deep dive into the Tony-winning musical Hadestown.

In this episode, Ain't Too Proud's Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, Tony-nominated book writer Dominique Morisseau and stars James Harkness, Jelani Remy, Matt Manuel, Jawan Jackson and Nik Walker discuss the production and what audiences can look forward to when the national tour comes to their town.

Enjoy the newest episode of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight series below, and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program!