London's Sister Act Postponed to 2022; Whoopi Goldberg Exits Production

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the previously announced London remount of the musical Sister Act has been postponed. Performances at the Eventim Apollo are now scheduled for July 19, 2022 through August 28, 2022. This shift in dates also means that Whoopi Goldberg will no longer be able to appear in the role of Deloris Van Cartier.

“Sister Act is near and dear to my heart, and I’m disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances," Goldberg said in a statement. "However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast, and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience.”

Sister Act tells the story of a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found: a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The musical features an original score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater with a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Casting for the role of Deloris Van Cartier and more as well as updates regarding the U.K. tour of the show will be announced later.