West Side Story Star Shereen Pimentel on What Excites Her a Year After Opening Night

Shereen Pimentel officially made her Broadway debut on opening night of Ivo van Hove’s innovative revival of West Side Story, which took place on February 20, 2020. Three weeks later, Broadway shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It was hard to take in. I love what we were doing," she said. Though stages are still dark, Pimentel's excitement to take return to the show is strong. "We're going to come back at it as different people. We can't be who we were a year ago," she said. "I really can't wait until we can come back together." Check out the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.