Is there anything Daniel J. Watts can't do? He sings, acts, dances, paints with his feet and rhymes! Last March, the Tina Tony nominee wrote a poem called The Gatherers. Inspired by the coronavirus crisis and the Broadway shutdown, the work is a tribute to those who bring people together. Nearly a year later, Watts has joined forces with his Tina castmates, including star Adrienne Warren, to perform his poem in honor of Black History Month. Watch the powerful video below.