Omigod You Guys! Laura Bell Bundy Opens Up About Her New Album, Her Dream of a Broadway Return & More

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, airing in New York City on February 28 at 6PM ET on WPIX, includes a chat with Legally Blonde Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy. Bundy is set to release her new album, Women of Tomorrow, this spring and has already released music videos for the singles "American Girl" and "Get It Girl You Go."

Shoshana Bean, Anika Noni Rose & Bundy in the "Get It Girl You Go" music video

"As women, we're sold this idea that when we grow up, we have to have that picket fence. We have to have that ring. We have to have that body that everybody has been advertising. We have to have those clothes, that nose, what she has. We think that's what is going to get us happiness," Bundy told Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper about the inspiration behind her new music. "Then we get those things sometimes, and we still wonder why we're unhappy."

The title Women of Tomorrow is also the name of Bundy's new podcast, which explores the issues women face today. Bundy has high hopes to turn her forthcoming album into the score of a musical. She also wants to return to the Broadway stage as a performer. Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.