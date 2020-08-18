Laura Bell Bundy's 'Get It Girl, You Go!' Music Video Is Packed with Inspiring Women

This music video is chock-full of talented women! Powerhouse Broadway performers Laura Bell Bundy, Anika Noni Rose and Shoshana Bean released the anthem "Get It Girl, You Go!" on August 14. Now, there is a music video, and it is packed with inspiring women. Watch the video below to spy some of history's female power players, trailblazers of today and tons of Broadway stars, including Tonya Pinkins, Kerry Butler, Ashley Park, Orfeh, Kate Rockwell, Ingrid Michaelson, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Annaleigh Ashford, Heléne Yorke, Eden Espinosa and more. Check it out!