Jeremy Jordan Discusses His 'Well-Rounded' Career on Broadway Profiles

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal includes a chat with Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan. He plays twins in Hallmark's Mix Up in the Mediterranean, which will air on March 6 at 5PM ET. Jordan spoke to Fadal about his stage and screen career, which includes Broadway turns in American Son, Waitress, Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde and roles on Smash and Supergirl. "I like to try to stay as well-rounded as possible and get to do little bits of this and that," he said. "It's one of the great things about being a stage performer—you don't really hang your hat in one place." Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.