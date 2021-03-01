Odds & Ends: Watch Jane Fonda Give Tommy Tune a Birthday Shoutout & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jane Fonda Recognizes Tommy Tune in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Two-time Tony nominee and Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" during the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on February 28. After an inspiring speech calling for reflection on the voices that are "chosen to be lifted and elevated," Fonda concluded her time on stage with a surprising shoutout: "Happy birthday, Tommy Tune!" Fonda shouted her well wishes to the nine-time Tony winner over applause and music. Fonda and Tune's friendship is a long one—she even got him a Netflix account—and the sweet recognition struck a chord with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who ended the night the same way, wishing Tommy Tune a happy birthday. Watch Fonda's speech below!

The Donmar Warehouse Production of Blindness to Play Mexico City

London's Donmar Warehouse production of the socially distanced sound installation Blindness will transfer to Mexico City’s Teatro De Los Insurgentes. Based on the dystopian novel by Nobel Prize-winning author José Saramago, Blindness is adapted by Simon Stephens and co-directed by Walter Meierjohann and Mauricio Garcia Lozano. Oscar nominee Marina De Tavira will voice this Spanish-language production that has its audience use headphones to hear this gripping story of an unimaginable global pandemic of infectious blindness and its hopeful conclusion. Blindness will have a limited run beginning on March 12. Tickets are now available.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Begins Rehearsals

After multiple delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella is set to begin rehearsals this week at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London. Lloyd Webber has been a vocal supporter of the arts during the pandemic and continues to do what he can to make theater safe and available. Cinderella is set to begin performances on March 19 and open on April 7. Check out the video below to get a behind-the-scenes look at the theater from Lloyd Weber and the title star Carrie Hope Fletcher.

