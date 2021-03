Jonathan Larson's masterpiece Rent premiered 25 years ago, and the original cast is celebrating the anniversary. The show still resonates after all of these years and served as a launchpad for its young cast, including Idina Menzel and Wilson Jermaine Heredia, who won a 1996 Tony Award for his performance as Angel Schunard. The two spoke about Rent's impact on their lives and on audiences on CBS This Morning. Watch below!