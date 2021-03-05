Andrea Martin, Sullivan Jones, Kate Rockwell & More Join New Amazon Comedy Harlem

Broadway's Andrea Martin, Kate Rockwell and Sullivan Jones are set to recur in the new Amazon series Harlem. The comedy also features Empire's Robert Ri’chard, Blue Bloods' Juani Feliz and Whoopi Goldberg. Harlem comes from Girls Trip film co-writer Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV, according to Deadline



Harlem follows the lives of four Black women, who are friends from their college days at NYU, as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Martin is set to play Robin, a passionate feminist mentor at Columbia University. Rockwell will take on the role of unlikely love interest Anna, and Jones will portray young activist Jameson.

Martin, who won Tony Awards for her performances in Pippin and My Favorite Year, was last seen on Broadway in A Christmas Carol. She is also a two-time Emmy Award winner. Rockwell's most recent Broadway role was Karen in Mean Girls. Jones made his Broadway debut in Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play.

A production schedule for Harlem will be announced later.