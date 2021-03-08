Hamilton & Ma Rainey's Chadwick Boseman Among Critics Choice Award Winners

Some Broadway favorites were honored at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards on March 7. Broadway alum Taye Diggs hosted the hybrid ceremony, which featured presenters and winners both in person and virtually.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway blockbuster Hamilton took home the award for Best Movie Made for Television thanks to its debut on Disney+ last summer. The tune "Speak Now," performed by Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami, won Best Song. The late Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous Best Actor Award for his turn in Netflix's film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Theater alums also include Uzo Aduba, who won Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series for Mrs. America, Donald Sutherland, who garnered the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for The Undoing and the cast of Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 for Best Acting Ensemble.

