What a way to celebrate Jagged Little Pill's whopping 15 Tony nominations! Grammy winner Alanis Morissette and the show's Tony-nominated star Elizabeth Stanley collaborated on a powerful duet of "You Learn." Musicians Tia Allen, Damien Bassman, Eric Davis, Matt Doebler, Kristine Kruta, Alex Nolan, Bryan Perri, Mary Jo Stilp and Mark Verdino are also featured in the stunning video. Check it out below!