Les Misérables Sets New West End Dates for Staged Concert and Production

Les Misérables is set to return to the West End. The staged concert will play the Sondheim Theatre from May 20 through September 5. The full production is scheduled to begin performances at the Sondheim Theatre beginning on September 25. The principal cast will include Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Gerard Carey as Thénardier and Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier. Further casting will be announced later.

"As the West End marks the first anniversary of the enforced closure of British theater due to the pandemic, I am delighted to announce that the acclaimed spectacular staged concert of Les Misérables, which previously sold out all performances on Shaftesbury Avenue, will return to the Sondheim Theatre on May 20 with a reduced capacity and necessary social distancing requirements," producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement. "The staged concert will play until September 5 only, when the theater will close for three weeks in order to remount the full production of Les Misérables, which opened just over a year ago to rave reviews. The national tour of Les Misérables will also resume performances in November at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow.”

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert had previously been scheduled to resume performances on December 5, 2020 and run through February 28, 2021. As previously reported, the show was put on pause after only 10 performances due to surging COVID-19 cases in the U.K.

The concert album, which was recorded at the Gielgud Theatre in 2019 with Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine and Matt Lucas as Thénardier, is now available.