Performers Mark One Year Since the Broadway Shutdown with a Tribute Set to Taylor Swift's 'Right Where You Left Me'

Exactly a year ago, Broadway shut down due to the growing COVID-19 crisis. Performers Darius Barnes, Ryan Breslin, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Katie Lombardo, Robin Masella, Tomás Matos, Skyler Volpe and Aléna Watters created a stunning video to mark the day. Directed and choreographed by Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), the project was shot at the United Palace and is supported by the United Palace of Cultural Arts as well as public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the Miranda Family Foundation. The video is set to Taylor Swift's "right where you left me" from her 2020 album evermore. Check out the moving video below. Those who watch are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS or The Actors Fund and to sign a letter to #BeAnArtsHero.